Finco Trust has announced the appointment of Andrea Debattista as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 15 years' experience in the financial services industry, Andrea brings a wealth of expertise across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, family offices, private equity, real estate, shipping, and aviation. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Finco Trust as the company continues to grow and strengthen its position in the market.

Debattista’s professional experience includes serving on several boards, both locally and internationally (particularly in Luxembourg and London), where he advised clients on financial and strategic matters to help businesses navigate complex financial landscapes.

Prior to joining Finco, Debattista held the position of associate director at Alter Domus, where he developed the company's shipping and aviation initiatives, making the Maltese office the Centre of Excellence in this regard within the group, while also continuing to grow the other areas within his portfolio. He was also a member of the Senior Leadership Team and chaired the Operational Effectiveness Committee for the entire office.

Debattista is a certified public accountant in Malta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with honours from the University of Malta. He is also actively involved in the Malta Business Network, Malta Maritime Law Association, Malta Institute of Accountants, Institute of Financial Services Practitioners, Finance Malta, and the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking about his new role, Debattista said: "I am excited to join Finco Trust at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation. My goal is to not only strengthen our operations but also explore new opportunities in emerging markets, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends. I look forward to working closely with the talented team to further enhance our operations and expand our market presence."

Finco Trust, having recently expanded its operations in key sectors like private equity and shipping, sees Debattista’s appointment as a natural next step in its strategic growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Finco Trust leadership team,” said Chris Casapinta, executive chairman.” His expertise, particularly in growing sectors like shipping and aviation, will be instrumental in our efforts to diversify our service offerings and elevate Finco Trust to new heights. We are confident that his leadership will help us continue delivering excellence to our clients.”