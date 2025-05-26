On May 16, the Anglo-Maltese League celebrated 90 years since its foundation in 1935 by Robert Bencini and Chev. Alexander Chetcuti.

The anniversary event featured a ceremony presided over by Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Anglo-Maltese League premises in Merchants Street, Valletta.

The ceremony started with speeches by Anthony Rossi, vice president of the Anglo Maltese League, and Gabriel Zarouk, acting secretary general of the Anglo-Maltese League.

These were followed by a keynote address by Farrugia, who paid homage to the work carried out by the Anglo-Maltese League in promoting Commonweath heritage but, above all, for promoting cooperation among all countries in difficult times.

Cooperation guided association through the years

Cooperation is the motto which has guided the Anglo-Maltese League throughout the years.

Today, the Anglo-Maltese League serves the function of a social club which organises snooker tournaments and other billiard-related events.

Its rich history, dating back nine decades, may be appreciated through the numerous plaques and photos one finds at the League premises. Among them is a gratitude plaque given by Sir Francis Douglas for the aid given by the Anglo-Maltese League to the Maltese people in World War II.

The anniversary event was held in the presence of Valletta mayor Olaf McKay and Austin Bencini, grandson of Robert Bencini, co-founder of the Anglo-Maltese League.

Gabriel Zarouk is a law student at the University of Malta and assistant secretary general of the Anglo-Maltese League.