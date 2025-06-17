Animal welfare organisations in Malta have written an open letter to the Maltese members of the European Parliament calling for strong, loophole-free protection for cats and dogs.

The move comes as the European Parliament is set to take what the organisations consider to be a critical vote on the European Union’s first-ever regulation on the welfare of cats and dogs.

They deem the proposed regulation as milestone that deserves to be applauded. “However,” they caution, “we are deeply concerned that a series of exemptions and amendments proposed by some political groups in the European Parliament now threaten to undermine the core ambition of this regulation. If adopted, these changes could leave millions of cats and dogs – including many here in Malta – vulnerable to continued suffering, exploitation and neglect.

“We urge you to reject these dangerous loopholes and vote in favour of a regulation that reflects the compassion and values shared by the vast majority of EU citizens.”

The organisations are strongly urging the Maltese MEPs to follow the voting recommendations and detailed proposals provided to them by Eurogroup for Animals.

“These have been carefully developed to ensure this regulation delivers on its full potential for the protection of companion animals across the EU,” Vuċi għall-Annimali and 13 other organisations said in the open letter.

“Support a robust regulation that puts companion animals first. No exemptions. No weakening. No excuses.”