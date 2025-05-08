The Animal Welfare Commissioner on Thursday slammed the decision to allow a Luna Park to operate next door to the Ta’ Qali Petting Farm.

In a social media post, Alison Bezzina “strongly condemned” the decision and called on all government entities to “prioritise animal well-being and collaborate in identifying an alternative location for this event”.

The Luna Park will be running from May 24 to July 6 at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village.

This is not the first time the Ta’ Qali Luna Park has been set up next to the petting farm. Last year the Commissioner had issued a similar plea asking for the park to be relocated to another site over concerns that it would be detrimental to the animals in the nearby farm.

“The site is designed to offer a safe and quiet environment for animals,” Bezzina pointed out, adding she was “highly disappointed” by the decision.

“While some efforts were made last year to reduce impact, these measures fall short of the standards required to safeguard animal welfare under such conditions,” she added.

“Entertainment must never come at the expense of vulnerable animals and once again I urge the authorities to act swiftly and responsibly in ensuring a solution that reflects the country’s love for animals.”

She also called on the public to voice its concerns and advocate for an alternative location.