Owners of dogs with cropped ears and tails should be obliged to prove that the cropping was done legally if prosecuted, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina has advised.

Cropping the ears and tails of dogs has been illegal since 2014, but prosecutors often find it hard to convict people of the practice as they are unable to prove culpability.

Bezzina’s proposal, presented to Animal Welfare Minister Anton Refalo and made public on Wednesday as part of a set of three separate animal welfare recommendations, would reverse the burden of proof by requiring pet owners to prove their innocence when prosecuted.

A similar approach is adopted in money laundering cases, when people accused of that crime are required to prove their innocence, rather than prosecutors having to prove suspects’ guilt.

Bezzina’s proposal recommends a three-week amnesty period in which owners of dogs with cropped ears would be registered without sanction. Following that amnesty period, the reversed burden of proof would kick in. Bezzina has advised that dogs with cropped ears should continue to be ineligible for competition or sale.

The proposal is part of Bezzina’s fifth set of recommendations presented to government since her appointment as Animal Welfare Commissioner in 2020.

A second recommendation is to allow employees of the Animal Welfare Directorate to walk dogs in the directorate’s care in the evenings.

Currently, the only available dog walking slots are in the morning from 6am onwards.

That means some dogs end up with very limited exercise in summer months, when temperatures rise to unbearable levels by mid-morning, Bezzina noted.

That problem would be mitigated by introducing dog walking slots in the evenings, Bezzina has advised the minister.

A third recommendation is to introduce tax incentives to encourage landlords to make their rental properties pet-friendly.

Pets are barred from many rental properties, meaning prospective pet owners are discouraged from adopting a pet or forced to abandon their pet when they move to a rental property that outlaws pets.

Bezzina would like to reverse that trend by providing landlords with a financial incentive to loosen those restrictions.

“I understand the complexities involved in addressing these issues,” Bezzina told the minister in a letter accompanying her recommendations.

“However, as Commissioner and a passionate advocate for animals, my unwavering commitment is to champion their welfare while also safeguarding essential freedoms.”

“These recommendations are driven by a singular goal: to improve the lives of animals, encourage responsible ownership, and strike a balance that respects human freedoms.”