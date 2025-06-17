Warning: This story contains images some readers may find distressing

Investigations have been launched by the Animal Welfare Department and the police after multiple stray cats were killed and brutally attacked in recent days in Sliema.

At least five cats were killed and others injured, according to Debbie Calamatta, a member of the Facebook group ‘Malta Pet Adoption Group’, who raised the alarm.

One cat was found dead with its tail cut off while another injured cat had part of its tongue missing, she said.

She said the cats were found in the area of St Alfons Street, Our Saviour Street and St Charles Street. The first victim is believed to have been a black and white cat found dead in a box on June 7.

Calamatta went on to say how two others were attacked on Sunday, a male neutered ginger and white cat she named Chico and a neutered black and white female named Pupa..

Chico was full of blood and limping. He was taken to a vet who found that apart from his leg injury, part of his tongue was missing. The cat is now being cared for by a feeder.

The Facebook post highlighting the horrific animal abuse cases happening in Sliema. Photo: Facebook

Another cat, Pupa was also limping and had a leg wound. She could not be captured to be taken to the vet. Then, between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, she was found dead in a pool full of blood. Part of her tail was cut off.

“The attacker(s) didn’t finish the job, so they came back,” she said.On Friday morning, another cat was also found dead.

“A neighbour heard cats' screams but didn’t see the cats. She saw some boys, and when he confronted them, they ran away,” the woman reported.

She pointed out how it could be the same person harming the cats, as there was always the same splatter of blood on nearby walls and cars, and the cats’ tails or tongues were “chopped off”.

The allegedly first cat found dead in a box earlier this month. Photo: Facebook

A report was filed at Sliema police station, and she urged people to call 112 if they had any information.

Calamatta also called for residents living close to Rudolph Street, Alfons Street, and Falzon Street to look through their security camera footage and hand it to the police.

The police said they were investigating.

Another cat found dead in Sliema. Photo: Facebook

'Animals deserve protection and respect'

Replying to questions, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said her office strongly condemned such barbaric acts and she appealed to the public to reach out with any information.

"Any information could be crucial in ensuring justice is served for these innocent cats," she said. "Animals deserve protection and respect, and every act of violence against them must be addressed clearly and decisively."

She said Animal Welfare is investigating the case, but urged the public to share any information they may have by contacting the police or the Animal Welfare Commissioner's Office at caw.mafa@gov.mt. All information will be kept confidential.

Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary, Alicia Bugeja Said also took to social media to condemn the brutal attacks.

"I feel very disturbed to hear about the alleged cases of the cats found dead in Sliema in such brutal circumstances," she said. "This is a despicable and unnecessary act of cruelty. I can't understand how someone could do something so horrible to an innocent animal."

She said she asked the authorities to take the necessary steps to ensure justice was done, and also appealed to the public to come forward with any information.