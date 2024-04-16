Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has criticised the “agonising” delays in changing the sector.

Bezzina, who was appointed to the position in 2020, said eight of her 18 recommendations remain pending, including the regulation of pet sitters, animal trainers and groomers.

“Animals are sentient beings and should not be subject to undue delays, red tape and bureaucratic waits,” Bezzina wrote in her annual report.

“The delay in executing much-needed changes is agonising, knowing that every moment lost could potentially impact the lives of vulnerable animals.”

While she said 2023 was a year of progress on various initiatives, such as the completion of a cattery, the construction of a new dog section and the national cat neutering campaign, she said such progress was overshadowed by significant delays.

“The urgency lies in the fact that, despite some progress on various initiatives, the pace of implementation has been frustratingly slow, if not stagnant.”

Bezzina also flagged the challenges the commission faces, such as the issue of insufficient space for abandoned animals, overcrowding in shelters and a shortage of qualified workers.

Earlier this month, one of the 27 neglected and injured dogs rescued from a Żabbar residence died of his injuries. Animal sanctuaries are seeing “massive increases” in rehoming requests, as more and more pets are being abandoned by their owners.

The commissioner used her report to highlight how she does not have executive powers, which means she relies on the cooperation of the ministry to get things done.

“Balancing authority with cooperation adds complexity to our operations, and misconceptions about our role and lack of executive powers often lead to unwarranted criticism and, sometimes, even abuse from the public.”

Ta’ Qali Animal Hospital closure

The commissioner also flagged several “enduring challenges”, including the closure in August of the APH Veterinary Hospital in Ta’ Qali.

It was first reported that the hospital was “temporarily closed” as a result of damage caused to electricity cables during roadworks, yet, there is no sign of the hospital reopening soon.

Bezzina said while all vet clinics are required to provide round-the-clock service, only a few approved clinics offer essential facilities such as X-rays, ultrasounds, overnight stays and diagnostic services.

“The closure of APH, coupled with the limited availability of these essential services outside regular hours, has created a significant gap in emergency veterinary care services, causing considerable difficulties for both pet owners and veterinarians.”

Bezzina highlighted some of the successes of last year, such as the launch of the Animal Welfare Reform, the completion of the cattery and the launch of the National Animal Welfare strategy.

Bestiality has also been outlawed and there are more dog-friendly beaches.

But one recommendation that has been pending for years is to stop cub petting in zoos, which Bezzina said is still not accepted and is still under discussion.

The government had proposed legislation that would have regulated zoos more comprehensively back in 2020 but progress on bringing the proposals to a bill has been slow. In 2022, the agriculture minister could not give a timeline for when the legislation would come into place.