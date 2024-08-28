Animal Welfare rescued 20 small dogs from a Birkirkara house after investigations indicated abuse.

Around a dozen animal welfare officers and two police officers descended on the residence on Triq Giovanni Mamo on Wednesday morning.

"Before confiscating the animals, a vet conducted a quick test of the dogs. They are now receiving further tests and treatment," said Chief Veterinary Technical Officer Joseph Zammit.

Animal Welfare conducted the unannounced raid on Wednesday following an inspection of the residence last week.

When the officials went to the house last week, they found 29 dogs there, however, on Wednesday, there were only 20. Zammit said investigations about this are ongoing.

He explained that the dogs could not be confiscated immediately because there were many of them.

On Wednesday, the owner was initially reluctant to let officials inside, insisting he wanted his lawyer present.

Investigators believe the owner is a so-called "rogue breeder".

Junior minister Alicia Bugeja Said said Animal Welfare regularly conducts similar operations.

"Animal Welfare has recently been given more resources and powers, which means there can be more rescue operations," she said.

