Flow, an animated film about a solitary cat who hesitatingly joins forces with a group of other animals when their world is upended by cataclysmic floods, has won this year’s edition of the LUX Audience Award.

The awards ceremony was held at the EU Parliament hemicycle in Brussels on April 29. Present for the event were representatives of the nominated films, MEPs and members of the public.

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Flow has captured the attention and hearts of viewers worldwide with its simple storyline about the value of relationships, especially in uncertain times.

The Latvian-French-Belgian production has won various accolades since its release last year, including the Oscar for best animated film in March.

