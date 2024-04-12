Obituary

CAUCHI. On March 30, at his residence in St Julian’s, PIERRE, passed away at the age of 74. He will be fondly remembered by his brother André, his beloved nieces Alba, Ambra and Edward, his great-nephew and niece Alex and Bianca, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 13 for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EVELYN. On the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maryrose Grech.

MILLER. Remembering with love and deep gratitude our dearest mother LILIAN, today, the 13th anniversary of her passing to a better life and reunited with her much loved husband Francis. Never forgotten by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline and their families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.