FARRUGIA. On April 11, MAY, of Sliema, who went to meet the risen Lord comforted of the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 15, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. Cherished memories of THELMA, today the 33rd anniversary of her passing away. Joe.

DEBONO. Treasured memories of THELMA, today the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Myrtle and family.

FARRUGIA – MARY. Today the 23rd anniversary of her passing away, always remembered by her sons and daughter Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette and Mario. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.GALEA – LOUIS E. In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In loving memory of HENRY on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by all his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 35th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter, Tony, widower of Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, her grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten especially today on his 29th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.

SOLER – RONNIE. Loving and precious memories of dearest Ron on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by his partner Eileen, his sister Mary Anne and his brothers Walter and Arthur in Canada. A Mass in his memory will be said today, Saturday, April 13, at 5pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

