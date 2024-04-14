Obituary

DEBONO. PAUL, aged 83, former salesman, Allied Newspapers Ltd, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul residence, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Denis and his wife Miriam and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Joseph, other relatives and friends.

Funeral mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16 at 9.30am at Pembroke parish church, followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. On the 11th anniversary of his passing. The years go by but the memories live on. Always missed and loved by all. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 66th anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of thirteen. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

DEBONO – STELLA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of LUCY on the 31st anniversary of her death. Her son Joe.

GATT – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, sister, aunt and friend on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

GRECH. In loving memory of a dearest father and grandfather, CHARLES, today the anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana, and Stephen, widower of Kathryn and all his grandchildren.

SANT – GUIDO. On the 10th anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, his children Silvana, Donald, Herbert and Roderick, their spouses, his beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – RONNIE. Wonderful and happy memories of our dearest brother, today being the third anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother. A most loving and caring mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul and Sue, Annemarie and grandchildren. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal peace.

VASSALLO GRANT. In loving memory of our father FRANK on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So loved and sadly missed by his wife Margaret, née Kissaun, his children William, Sylvia and Karl and their respective families, his grandchildren Francois, Sophie and

Emily. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – DORIS. Treasured and unfading memories of our most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANNA CURMI April 16 being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten, forever in our minds and hearts. Her loving husband Joseph, her children Sandro and Helga, Nadia and Anthony, Sonia and Joseph, Roberta and William, her grandsons Matteo, Jack, Harry and Anne; her brother Manuel and Tanya, her sisters Maria and Josette, her family and friends. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, Loving you always, forgetting you never. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In MemoriamIn everlasting memory of our most beloved MARK GIALANZÈ on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord If we could visit heaven on this our saddest day, Maybe for a moment our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true, That living life without you is so very hard to do. We cannot bring the old days back when we were all together, But loving thoughts and memories will stay with us forever. Remembered and cherished today and always with unending love by Roberta, Isaac, Timothy, Maria, Erika, relatives and friends. Mass in his memory will be said today at 12.15pm at St Julians parish church

MARCO PISANI on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Never far away from our thoughts and always close to our hearts. Remembered by his beloved wife Mary, Lucienne and David, Kenneth and Jacqueline, granddaughter Mariah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

