Obituaries

FENECH. On April 13, MARY ROSE, wife of the late Prof. Frederick F. Fenech, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, her son Thomas and his wife Ann, her beloved grandchildren Thomas and his wife Hanifa, Robert and his wife Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and wife Kelly, and her great-grandchildren, Frederick, Seymour, Isabelle, Olivia and Lawrence, her sister Mrs Marguerite Herrera, her sister-in-law Mrs Marlene Fenech, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Allen and many dear friends. The funeral cortège will leave St James Capua Hospital at 8.30am on Monday, April 21 for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On April 11, at St Vincent De Paule Hospital, EDWINA, née Willie, wife of the late Mario Maurice Vella, at the age of 89, former teacher at stella Maris school, Balzan. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Simone and her husband Per Kristian Bjoerdal, Karen and her husband Daniel Callus, Mark and his wife Mariosa Vella Cardona, her grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Hannah and Ella, her sister Violet Camilleri, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at St Mary’s parish church in Birkirkara (“Il-Knisja l-Qadima”) on Wednesday, April 16 at 9.30am. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. Holding on to all the happy memories so close to our hearts. Sorely missed by all his family and extended family. Nick and Linda, Lawrence and Liz, Bunty and Anton, family and friends.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 67th anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of 13. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of LUCY on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Her son Joe.

SOLER – RONNIE. Wonderful and happy memories of our dearest brother, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER. In memory of RONNIE. Treasured memories on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always loved and thought of by Eileen.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dearest and most loving and caring mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul and Sue, Annemarie, and grandchildren. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal peace.

In everlasting memory of our most beloved MARK GIALANZÈ on the 16th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Time cannot steal the treasures that we carry in our hearts; Nor ever dim the shining thoughts, our cherished past imparts; For the memories of the ones we love, still cast a gentle glow; To grace our days and light our paths, wherever we may go; Your life, well lived, is a precious gift, of care and strength and grace; From you who has made our world a brighter, better place; Brimming over with memories, though bittersweet with smiles and tears; Our love’s a lasting legacy, that endures throughout the years. Remembered and cherished today and always with unending love by Roberta, Isaac, Timothy, Maria, Erika, relatives and friends. A Mass in his memory will be said today at 5.15pm at the church of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady, St Julians.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.