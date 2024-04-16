Obituary

DARMANIN. On April 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his niece Louise and her husband Joseph Busuttil, his nephew Charles and his many grand nephews and nieces, his dedicated carer Maria Hazel, other relatives and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7 at 9.30am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On April 13, CARMEN née Camilleri, of Birkirkara, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church to be reunited with her late husband Frank. She leaves to mourn her immeasurable loss her son Carmel and his wife Svetlana, her siblings Verġinia and Manuel, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, April 16 at 9.15am at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Pax et Bonum Care Home, Mosta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Sr Marika, Sr Phyllace and all the nuns, carers and staff at Pax et Bonum Care Home, Mosta, for their loving and dedicated care to dear mum over the past few years.

In Memoriam

CINI – ERIC. In loving memory of our beloved father, today being the 44th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULÈ – JOSEPHINE, 16.4.2004. Loving memories of our dear mother who passed away 20 years ago. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred and his wife Jocelyn, Raymond, Francis and Rita and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Loving and cherished memories of IRIS, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by her partner Jimmy, her children Ian and Jacqui, Sandra and Ric, David and Valerie, Brigitte and Jan, Peter and Donaetienne, Sue and Michel, Anne Marie and Justin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – IRIS. In ever loving memory of a dearest partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sorely missed by all, today the first anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Tuesday, April 16, at 8am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

