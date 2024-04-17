MALLIA. On April 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR (Salv), aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Tina, Ruth and her husband Hamish, his grandchildren Eilidh and Ruairidh, his brothers Manuel and his wife Antoinette, Carmel and his wife Tessie, and his sister Connie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and the community of Tal-Ibraġ.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 20, for the Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and the Mission Fund will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Mater Dei Hospital and the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their care and dedication.

WARREN. On April 14, VANESSA, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sons, Simon and his wife Joanna, Ian and his wife Caroline, her grandchildren Rhys and Eliza, her dedicated brother Peter and his wife Cecilia, their family and many relatives and friends both near and far.

The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Friday, April 19, for tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA. In loving memory of my dear father ANTHONY on the 48th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in my heart and prayers. Your only daughter Marelene and family.

DARMANIN – DONALD. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Kaye, his daughter Louise, his son Charles and their respective families. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMAJO – MARIA THERESA. In memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Apollonia and her sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers, till we meet again. Edwina, Ivan, Michela and Andrew. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

