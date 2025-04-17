In Memoriam

BRIFFA – JOSEPH EDWARD. On the second anniversary of the passing of my dear father. Lovingly remembered and so terribly missed with every passing day. Kenrick Briffa and family.

DARMANIN – DONALD. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Kaye, his daughter Louise, his son Charles and their respective families. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMAJO – MARIA THERESA. In memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Apollonia and her sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

LANFRANCO – SALVINA. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts. Her children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Kimberly, Amik, Greta and Boris, and great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael, Ema, Julian and Kendra and Zandaya.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers, Edwina, Ivan, Michela and Andrew. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RADMILLI. Treasured memories of our beloved brother NOEL on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. David, Victor and Suzanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

