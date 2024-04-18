Obituary

ZAHRA. On April 17, CHARLES, aged 69, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ann, his children Karl and his wife Nicole, Mark, his grandson Alex, his brother Salvinu, his sister Monica and her husband Joe, his wife’s parents, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital for the Mosta basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, April 19, at 8.30am, followed by a private interment at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Forever remembered by her family.

FARRUGIA – JOE. On the second anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed by his wife Lina, née Glanville, his sons Paul and John and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAYLOR – ODETTE, née Demajo. Today, her fifth anniversary. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Philip, her children Ruth and Harriet and their respective husbands, Andy and Mirko, her grandsons Elias, Lorenzo and Liam. Also, her sister Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul Mercer and their daughter Diana. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of VICTOR GRECH on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his family. Rest in peace.

VINCENT FARRUGIA - In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing. You taught us the lesson of courage, humbleness, and kindness, and your passing left a void that can never be filled; You will be forever remembered and forever in our hearts. May your beautiful soul rest in peace in God’s hands.

