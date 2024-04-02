OBITUARIES

BANNISTER. On April 1, at Casa Antonia, PROFESSOR WILLIAM HENRY, aged 88, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Nicholas and his wife Dorothy and Joe and his wife Pauline, his nieces and nephew, Annamaria, James and Catherine and their spouses, his great nephews and niece, and other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at Our Lady Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DANDRIA. On March 29, Major HENRY A. DANDRIA, widower of Edwina, née Bartoli, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Michèle and her husband James, John and his wife Francesca, Nicola and her husband Michael, and Paula, his beloved grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws Cecil, Jean and Doreen Bartoli, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and his loving carer Bella.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SATTA. On Easter Sunday, March 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, née Camilleri, widow of Paolo, aged 99, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brother Dr Louis A. Camilleri, her nephews and nieces, children of her late brothers Dr Guiseppe Maria Camilleri, Lt. Col Edwin Camilleri and Antoine Camilleri and of her late sisters Vivi Zammit Maempel and Miriam Vassallo, their families, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, April 3, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family wish to thank all the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, and at Orthopaedic Ward 1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedicated care and support.

IN MEMORIAM

PORTELLI – MAURICE. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Nadette, Arianne and Stephen, Maryse and Dwardu and his granddaughters. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Peter, children Silvana widow of Simon, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina, Ana and Oliver, Andrew, Arthur, Charlotte and Benjamin. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

