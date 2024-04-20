Obituaries

CHURCH. On April 19, TIDA, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving children Anna and her husband Martin, Adriana and her husband Julian, James and his wife Caroline, her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Rebecca and Andre, Martine and Ryan, Sarah and Philip, Allen and Elena and Michael.

The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 9.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church (Nazzarenu), Sliema.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei and Karin Grech Hospital for their dedication and care.

LANFRANCO. On Thursday, April 18, SALVINA, née Bonnici, widow of Guido, passed away peacefully, aged 83. Her loss is mourned by her children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, her grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Kimberly, Amik, and Greta, her great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael, Ema and Julian, and by Zandaya and Kendra. She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Maria, Cettina, Josie, Tony and Antoinette, Victoria and Godfrey, her sister-in-law Josette and by her in-laws, nephews and nieces.

The funeral will be held today, Saturday, April 20, at 9am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary (Sacro Cuor), Sliema. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

Requiescat in Pace.

The family would like to thank all the staff of the Neuro Surgical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital and at the Long Term Facility Ward JP6 St Vincent de Paul Residence, for their dedicated and impeccable care during her last days.

PACE. On April 18, DAVID, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 79. A selfless and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Clare, his children Sue and Michael and his wife Martina, his son-in-law George Bonnici, his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Zoe and her husband Shane, Zack, Sacha, Ben, Seb, Ally, Nico and Leila, his great-grandchild, Mila, as well as his brothers George, John and Stephen and many dear friends.

The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 22, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses at SAMOC for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 51st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

ELLUL – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 44th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

GRECH. Loving memories of ROSEMARIE, today being the 41st anniversary of her passing away, much too soon, aged 21. Forever embraced in the Lord’s merciful arms in the company of our parents. Till we all meet up again. Her sister Mary, her brothers Philip and Joseph, their respective families and her many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – Baron SALVINO TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Monika, sons Christopher and Martin, daughters-in-law Daniela and Stephanie and grandchildren Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

