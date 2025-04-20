Obituaries

CASSAR. On April 15, JOSEPH (ex-Customs Officer), of Sliema, aged 81, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be lovingly treasured and remembered by his siblings Maria, Antoinette, Carmen, his dearly cherished Marisa, his nephews and nieces, Stephen, Sylvana, Robert, David, Sonia, Sandro and their respective families. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Sacro Cuor, Sliema) on Wednesday, April 23 at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Angela House, Ursuline Sisters, Guardamangia, will be greatly appreciated.

FENECH. On April 13, MARY ROSE, widow of Prof. Frederick F. Fenech, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, her son Thomas and his wife Ann, her beloved grandchildren Thomas and his wife Hanifa, Robert and his wife Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and wife Kelly, and her great-grandchildren, Frederick, Seymour, Isabelle, Olivia and Lawrence, her sister Mrs Marguerite Herrera, her sister-in-law Mrs Marlene Fenech, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Allen and many dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 21, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On April 14, GIOVANNA, née Borg Bonaci, of Valletta, residing at Guardamangia, aged 93, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Veronica and Paul, Giuseppe and Vera, Natalie, Brian and Olga, her grandchildren Francesco, Karmichael, Vica, Karina, Ilya, Lev and Joanna, her great-grandchildren, their families, her brother, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 21 at 7.45am for St Dominic parish church in Valletta, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the dedicated healthcare teams at St Vincent de Paul and Golden Care Naxxar for their committed professionalism, care and support – not only to our mum, but to us, her children, as well. Grant her, O Lord, eternal rest, and let your perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

In Memoriam

AUGUGLIARO – ALBERTO. On the fifth anniversary of your passing, we remember you with deep love in our hearts. Forever missed by your beloved wife Pauline, your children Alberto, Antonio, Augusto, and Maria, and your treasured grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Giulia, Michele, and Leonardo. Your wisdom, strength, and love continue to guide us every day. Though you are no longer with us, your presence is felt in every cherished memory, every story retold, and every moment of quiet reflection. You may have left this world, but you never left our hearts. Maria Falkowski.

BOFFA – GEMMA. With fond memories and love on the 28th anniversary of her death, 21.4.1997. George, Laura and family in Australia and also family in Malta.

BORDA. In loving memory of my beloved father ANTHONY on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Always in my heart and prayers. Your only daughter Marlene and family.

CHETCUTI – LINA, née GANADO. In loving memory of our mother who passed away peacefully 23 years ago. Very much loved and sorely missed by her children and grandchildren.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 52nd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

DEBONO – STELLA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 45th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

FARRUGIA – JOE. On the third anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed by his wife Lina, née Glanville, his sons Paul and John and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. Loving memories of ROSEMARIE, today being the 42nd anniversary of her passing away, much too soon, aged 21. Forever embraced in the Lord’s merciful arms in the company of our parents. Till we all meet up again. Her sister Mary, her brothers Philip and Joseph and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MADIONA. In loving memory of EDWARD. Deeply missed by his wife Yolanda, his children Alexandra and her husband Frank, Paul and his wife Debbie, and Christine, his grandchildren and their respective families. A mass for his repose will be held on the fourth anniversary of his passing, Wednesday, April 23, at 7am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In loving memory of PETER, being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Isabelle, his sister Nathalie, his brother Ernest, nephews and nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Ever in our minds and hearts. His wife Connie, children Louis, Larry and Mary Rose, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – Baron SALVINO TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Monika, sons Christopher and Martin, daughters-in-law Daniela and Stephanie and his grandchildren Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

In everlasting memory of GEORGE WHITE on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his sons Patrick and his wife Brigid and their son Ryan, David and his wife Audrey and their son Daniel. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In everlasting memory of MAURICE OVEREND on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Vivian, his daughter Fiona and her husband Aldo, his son Ivan and his wife Michelle and his grandchildren Andrew and his wife Norelle, Matthew, Mark, Daniel, Rebecca, Nicholas, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, April 21st, at 8.45am and on Tuesday, April 22nd, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAUL VELLA (20.4.1999 - 20.4.2025) today being the 26th anniversary of his demise brings treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughters Winnie, Marlene, Kathleen, Mary Rose, Joan and his son William, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 24th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Like a star that burned so bright, His light continues to shine. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Friday, April 25 at 7.15pm. at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

