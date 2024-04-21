Golden Wedding

JOSEPH GALEA and ANNA ELLUL were united in Holy matrimony on April 20, 1974, at the Holy Cross church, Floriana. The late Fr Godwin Saliba officiated, assisted by the late Fr Karm Grech and the late Canon Michael Zammit. With love and gratitude from Andrew, Marica and Rodney, Steffan and Dr Christine, and your precious grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, James and Michaela.

Obituaries

COSTA – CECILIA, née Bonavia, peacefully departed this life on April 20, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by the love of her family. She is deeply missed by her husband Mario, son Massimo and his wife Adéla, her grandchildren Oliver and Giuliana, her brother Tonio and his wife Miriam, and sisters Alice, Marisa and her husband David, Anna Micallef, in-laws, relatives and friends. Her funeral mass praesente cadavere is being held at Santa Marija tal-Anġli church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, tomorrow, Monday April 22, at 9.30am and will be followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated doctors and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On April 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Floriana, widower of Mary, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Saviour and his wife Mary, Paul and his wife Doreen, Josette and her husband Joseph Borg and Noel, his grandchildren Peter and Kristina, John and Mariana, Karen, Mark and baby Emma, Denise and Samuel, Claire, Martina, Sarah and Karl, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 22, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memoriam

BOFFA – GEMMA. With fond memories and love on the 27th anniversary of her death. 21.04.1997. George, Laura and family in Australia and also family in Malta.

BRINCAU. In loving memory of CHARLES on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Mary Rose and family.

CHARLES. In ever loving memory of our dear mother TESSIE, adored wife of Frank, especially on the anniversary of her passing away. Fondly and always remembered by her children Tony, Anna, Sandra and Denise.

MADIONA. In loving memory of EDWARD. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Yolanda, his children Alexandra and her husband Frank, Paul and his wife Debbie, and Christine, his grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for his repose will be held on Tuesday, April 23, the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life, at 7am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – MARCELLA. In loving memory, on the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her husband Lambert, her son Fabian and his wife Dawn, her daughter Analise and her husband Kieran, grandchildren Jade, Julia, Jack and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SALOMONE – CIKKA. Like I love you today, I’ll love you always. With cherished and unfading memories, Tonio.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Cikka). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest friend on her fifth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Michelle, Kathia, Carole and Roberta.

SANT – JOSEPH, from Santa Luċija. On the ninth anniversary of his demise, lovingly remembered by his brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH M. Never forgotten by his wife Connie, children Louis, Larry, and MaryRose and their respective spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

VELLA – MARIA. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Edith, widow of Louis Borg, and Cecilia, wife of Vincent Grech, and her grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

In beautiful and unfading memory of our dear ROBERTA ABELA who went to meet the Risen Lord on the 22nd April 2023, at the age of 56. She remains a radiant presence in our hearts, her memory cherished and her absence deeply felt with each passing day. Remembered with profound love by her parents, Neville and Rosette, her beloved sister Sharon and her husband Damian, her loving niece Michaela and nephew Gianluca, her relatives and numerous friends A Mass to honour her beautiful soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, April 22, at 7pm, at the chapel of the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In everlasting memory of GEORGE WHITE on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his sons Patrick and his wife Brigid and their son Ryan, David and his wife Audrey and their son Daniel. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 23rd anniversary of his call to eternal life. Time may pass and fade away, But the love for you still; Grows stronger each day. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

