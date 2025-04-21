Ruby Wedding Anniversary

The marriage took place on April 21, 1985 at the Collegiate Church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa, between JOE TEDESCO and MARIA GALEA. Congratulations and God bless you both from daughter Christine and granddaughter Ellie.

Obituaries

DARMANIN. On April 17, suddenly at his home ALEXANDER (Cooper) passed away. He will be dearly remembered by his wife Lak, his children Michael and Ashley, his sisters Emily Darmanin-Kelly, Margaret Wright and other family and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, April 21 at noon at the Marsascala parish church, followed by interment at the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On April 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Celine, Joanne and her husband Clifford, his cherished granddaughter Corinne, his sister-in-law Maria, as well as other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 23 at 7.30am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Lucija, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FRENDO – GIUSA. On her 13th anniversary. So lovingly remembered by her children Henri and Margaret, Mary Rose and David, Michael and Irene, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Anne Felice and all the family.

PACE ASCIAK – MARCELLA. In loving memory, on the 17th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her husband Lambert, her son Fabian and his wife Dawn, her daughter Analise and her husband Kieran, grandchildren Jade, Julia, Jack and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SALOMONE – ĊIKKA. Like I love you today, I’ll love you always. With cherished and unfading memories, Tonio.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Ċikka). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest friend on her sixth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Michelle, Kathia, Carole and Roberta.

