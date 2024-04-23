Obituary

OVEREND. On April 21, MAURICE, aged 87, of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Vivian, his daughter Fiona and her husband Aldo Cassar, his son Ivan and his wife Michelle, his grandchildren Andrew and his wife Norelle, Matthew, Mark, Daniel, Rebecca, Nicholas, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, at 8am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – ELIZABETH. On the 31st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family, Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of LOUIS on the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fr Edgar, SJ, Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph and Charlotte, Poppy, Albina, Karina, and Felix. Lord, grant him eternal rest.CARUANA – HENRY. On the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered and always in our prayers. His family.

HAYES – JOAN, née Xuereb. In loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. We miss you so much.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Beloved father who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, his daughter-in-law, Andrea and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of THERESA, today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

SELVAGI – WILLIAM VINCENT. Treasured memories of our dearest father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by all his family. May he rest in the Lord’s peace.

