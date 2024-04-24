Obituary

ATTARD. On April 23, FRANK passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Carmen Taliana. A private service will be held. May he rest in peace.

In memoriam

ABELA – MAURICE. Today being the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angele and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BIANCO – ALFRED. In ever loving memory, today the 10th anniversary of his demise – treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by his beloved wife Rose, his daughters Marika and Diane, his son Christopher, respective spouses and his five grandchildren and family.

HOULTON. In loving memory of our dear brother JOSEPH (Joe) on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life, April 24, 2022. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Antoinette, Charles and Elizabeth and their respective families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – DORIS. Thinking of our dear mother always but especially today, the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie and their respective families. A prayer is solicited.

MIĆOVIĆ. In loving and affectionate memory of MILOŠ most especially today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply loved and never forgotten by Liz, his sisters, respective families, friends and colleagues. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Please remember him in your prayers. Liz.

SANT – MARLENE. Remembering with love our sister on the 84th anniversary since her demise, aged 11 months. Some of us never knew you but you remain in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In cherished memory of our beloved mother ĊETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on this day.

Never more than a thought away,

Quietly remembered every day.

A prayer is kindly solicited. MaryRose, Roy, in-laws and their respective families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of SALVINU, a devoted father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his children Mark, David, Marthese, Denise, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother and sister, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI – EDWARD. In ever loving memory of a dear brother, especially today the 41st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

In loving memory of CARMELO - Nenu - AQUILINA Fond memories of a special father on the eleventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, his grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, his relatives and many friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of VICTOR SHAW on the first anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, April 24th 2023.Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Tessie, children Robert, Walter, Jeffrey and Karen, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen”. A Mass for the repose of his Soul will be said on Sunday 28th April at 9am and 6.30pm,at the Attard parish church.

In Memoriam Unfading memories of a dear father JOHN MARY VASSALLO on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam In memory of JOHN MARY VASSALLO Founder of J.M. Vassallo Vibro Blocks Ltd on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Management and staff Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 23rd anniversary of his call to eternal life Time may pass and fade away, But the love for you still Grows stronger each day. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul tomorrow, Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

