Obituaries

ASCIAK. On April 24, MARION, née Manfre, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by the love of her family to be reunited with her late husband Wilfrid and son Ralph. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter-in-law Vanessa, widow of Ralph, her children Gordon and Helen, Rozanne and Darryl Zarb Cousin, Mark and Helene, her grandchildren Gordon Jr., Andrew and Rachel, Matthew and Kayley, Michael and Nicola, Marcus and Eve, her great-grandchildren Alexandra, Raphael, Jack and Milana, her brother Alex and her beloved carer Relly who looked after her with such great devotion, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said today, Friday, April 26, at 8.30am, at Balluta parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at The Imperial care home for their dedication and care.

WRIGHT. On April 16, THOMAS ALLEN, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his son, grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral will be said tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, at St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the souls of BERNARD and MARYROSE BORDA. Dear Lord, please grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – BERNARD. Precious memories of a dear son who passed away 28 years ago today. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. In everlasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 28th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 28th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY. Passed away on April 26, 2007. Never forgotten by his children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am.

