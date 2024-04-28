Obituaries

Costantino Borg Costantino Borg

BORG. On April 26, COSTANTINO, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered by his daughter Marisa, his brother Alfred and his wife Cettina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St. James Hospital, Sliema tomorrow, Monday, April 29, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CIAPPARA. MICHAEL, of Marsa, Owner of Euroclub Hotel, Qawra, went to meet the Risen Lord on April 25 comforted by the rites of Holy church at the age of 87. Deeply missed by his beloved daughter Josette and her husband Alfred, his son Mario and his wife Josephine, his grandchildren Glenn and his wife Louise, Shana, Dylan and his son Jacob, Melanie and her fiancé Gorg and Evan, his great-grandchildren Bradley and Mason, his brothers and sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 29, at 7.15am for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where a mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TSOLIS. On April 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, née Camilleri, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Konstantinos, her sisters Rose, widow of Emanuel Azzopardi, Imelda and her husband Gaetan Naudi, her nephews Rodney and his wife Marica, Gilbert and his wife Natalie, her niece Caroline and her husband Vincenzo Minicozzi, her great-nephews and nieces Maria, Michaela, Steve and Luca, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.30pm for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – CARMENA. In loving memory of a beloved sister, auntie and great-auntie, today the first anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Joe, widower of Lora, her sisters Rita and her husband John Livesey, Marianne and her husband Julian Borg, her very dear nieces and nephews Dorianne, Alistair, Karen, Matthew, Susanne, Joanne, Graziella and Alexia, her great-nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 20th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie, her in-laws and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11.15am, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on May 2, 2011. So dearly loved in life and unforgettable thereafter. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Carmel, Patricia and Mary. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, May 5, at 10.30am at Casa Leone XIII chapel, Sacred Heart Avenue, St Julian’s.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

PACE – SABINA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear friend, on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Colette and Audrey.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of ANTON, on the third anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Monica, children Konrad and Ruth, Katya and Mark, Angel and Luke and his grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, Luke, Leah, Elena, Carolina and Emily. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato-Trigona. Remembering with deep gratitude our dearest mother on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Loved and always in our hearts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday’.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 24th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.

