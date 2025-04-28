Obituaries

CESAREO. On April 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Felicity and Darren, Stephanie and Ronald, Jackie and Nigel, her nephew Malcolm and Dianne, her grandnephews Luke, Ryan and Jack, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 30 for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. On April 26, Gaby, née Randon, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 surrounded by her loving family and dedicated carer Marivic. A woman full of love and joy, she touched the hearts of all who knew her, with her warmth, kindness and vibrant spirit. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughters Gabriella and Monique, her sons-in-law Christian and John, her darling grand­children Nicholas, Ġulja, Carla and Andreas, Pascal, Pippa, her sister-in-law Rosemary, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 29, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be greatly appreciated. The family invites all those lives she brightened to join them in prayer and remembrance. Lord, grant her eternal rest and let perpetual light shine upon her. The family would like to express their gratitude to her carers Marivic and Joanne.

SULTANA. On April 26, DOMINIC, aged 94, of Xagħra, Gozo, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remem­bered and cherished by his wife Rita, his children Alec and his wife Brigitte, Patrick, Adrian and Edward, his grandchildren Matthew, Sarah and Francesca, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 30, at 10.30am for Xagħra parish church, Gozo, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie, her in-laws and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Edgar and Connie, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayer.

PACE. In loving memory of our dear friend SABINA on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Colette and Audrey.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato-Trigona. Remembering with deep gratitude our dearest mother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Loved and always in our hearts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, and their family. ‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.’

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 25th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remem­bered by all his children, relatives and friends.

ĊENSINA PORTELLI. In ever loving memory today, the sixth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her husband Lino, her son Sergio and his wife Lorraine, her grandsons Marco and Matteo, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

