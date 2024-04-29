Obituary

HOLLAND. On April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 93, passed away unexpectedly. He will always be loved and cherished by his daughter Jean, his grandchildren Julian and Elisa, family and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow Tuesday, April 30, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church (Nazzarenu), The Ferries, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at St George Cemetery, Naxxar. Lord, grant him eternal rest. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following would be greatly appreciated: C.L.A.W.S Malta cat shelter, The Island Sanctuary animal shelter, AAA Malta (Association of Abandoned Animals). His daughter Jean would like to extend her appreciation and gratitude to the ambulance and casualty department staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

DEBATTISTA – VICTOR. Loving and cherished memories on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Remembered by his wife Margaret, brothers and sisters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, April 29, at 6pm, at Lourdes Chapel (Kapuċċini), Floriana.

LAFERLA – DORIS. In memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughter Bertha, her son-in-law Tony, her grandson David, his spouse Kirsten and her beloved grandchildren Emma and Philippa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO – JOSEPH A. In loving memory of Joseph on the 37th anniversary of his passing. Victor, Alex and Gaby, Simone and Martin, John and Suzanne, and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam MIGUEL XUEREB 22.5.1979 – 29.4.2005 Loving and cherished memories of a beloved son and brother on the nineteenth anniversary of his demise. His parents and his brother

