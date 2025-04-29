Obituaries

CESAREO. On April 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Felicity and Darren, Stephanie and Ronald, Jackie and Nigel, her nephew Malcolm and Dianne, her grandnephews Luke, Ryan and Jack, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. On April 28, at Gozo General Hospital, Sr GIOVANNA FRANCESCA of the Sisters of Charity, aged 91, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation, her relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30, at 4pm, at Munxar parish church, followed by interment at Xewkija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On April 26, PAUL of Rabat, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carolina, his children Ray and his wife Marica, Doris and her husband Joe, Nathalie and her husband Frank, dearest Mirjam, Mark and his wife Celia, his grandchildren Karl, Andrew and his wife Stephanie, Luke, Michael, Simon and their partners, his beloved great-granddaughter Dalia, his siblings Joe, Lucy, Rita and Anthony, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces and their families, and all his relatives and friends. A family man, always caring, generous and supportive in his quiet demeanour, he will be sorely missed. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 1, for the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at St Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by all the staff at St Catherine’s Home, Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital.

In Memoriam

LAFERLA – DORIS. In memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughter Bertha, her son-in-law Tony, her grandson David, his spouse Kirsten and her beloved grandchildren Emma and Philippa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO – JOSEPH A. On the 38th anniversary of his passing, remembered with love. Victor, Alex and Gaby, Simone and Martin, John and Suzanne, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIGUEL XUEREB (22.5.1979 – 29.4.2005). Loving and cherished memories of a beloved son and brother on the 20th anniversary of his demise. His parents and his brother.

