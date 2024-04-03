Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On April 1, LAURA, aged 97, widow Victor Azzopardi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Joseph and Ida, Walter and Ann, Charles and Jane, Victor and Silvana, Mona and Ciro, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 4, at 2.15pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 3pm, followed by burial at the Attard cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are made in loving memory of Laura. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA. On March 29, Major HENRY A. DANDRIA, widower of Edwina, née Bartoli, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Michèle and her husband James, John and his wife Francesca, Nicola and her husband Michael, and Paula, his beloved grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws Cecil, Jean and Doreen Bartoli, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and his loving carer Bella. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, April 4, at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. On April 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr WALTER DEBONO, dental surgeon, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Victoria, his children Claire and Ivan, his granddaughter Margot so dear to him, his sisters Annie, Joyce, Irene, Miriam and Tessie and their families, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 5, at 8.15am for Naxxar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Step Up For Parkinson’s, 243A, Tower Road, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER, today the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

DANDRIA – EDWINA, née Bartoli. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Michèle, John, Nicola and Paula, their spouses James, Francesca and Michael, and her precious grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of PETER GIORDIMAINA on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Georgina, his son Louis and his wife Marisa, his grandchildren Christopher, Rosanne and Andre, relatives and friends. Your life a beautiful memory, your absence a silent grief, A heart of gold and a smiling face, no one can take your place. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

