Obituaries

MICALLEF. On March 23, in Auckland, New Zealand, MARLEN, née Borg, widow of Paul, aged 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her beloved children Paul and Fiona, Marcelle and John, Sandra and Craig, and her precious grandchildren Polly, Matthew, Mitchell and Tyler, together with her sisters in Malta: Nancy Gulia, Marcelle Busuttil, Elspeth Muscat, Maris Zammit and her brother Robert M. Borg. Her funeral Mass followed by burial took place on March 28 in Auckland. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Malta today, Thursday, April 3, at 5pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Mother of the Church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated, as will also donations to Puttinu Cares, in her memory. She will be so sadly missed, and forever in our hearts. May she rest in peace and the Good Lord keep her in His loving care.

SAMMUT. On April 2, PAULINE, of Paola, ex-head of Guardian Angel School, passed away peacefully at SAMOC hospital at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Cettina, Rose, wife of Emanuel Buhagiar, Lucia, wife of Alfred J. Chetcuti, Joyce, widow of her brother Joseph, and Wilhelmina, widow of her brother Anthony, as well as her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, April 5 at 8.30am, at Christ the King Basilica, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of SAMOC hospital for all the care they gave to Pauline during her stay there. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER, today the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

DANDRIA – EDWINA, née Bartoli. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Michèle, John, Nikki and Paula, their spouses James, Francesca and Michael, and her grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of PETER GIORDIMAINA on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Georgina, his son Louis and his wife Marisa, his grandchildren Christopher, Rosanne and Andre, relatives and friends. Your life a beautiful memory, your absence a silent grief, A heart of gold and a smiling face, no one can take your place. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.