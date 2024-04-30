In Memoriam

ARRIGO – DAVID EDWARD JOHN. Today a year has passed without you. Forever by my side. Lovingly your devoted wife, Felixa.

ARRIGO – DAVID. In remembrance of a great father, stepfather and grandfather. Mark and Katherine, stepchildren, Josephine, Olivia, Davina and Daniel, grandchildren in the UK. You will always be an inspiration to us all.

CASSAR. In loving memory of CARMEL (CHARLES) who passed to eternal life eight years ago. Forever missed by all his family.

STUHRENBERG. In loving memory of HILLEVI, especially today the second anniversary of her passing. Antoinette, Matthew and Elaine. Please remember her in your prayers.

VON BROCKDORFF – BERNARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed and never forgotten by his children David, Vanessa, Nicholas and Alina and his grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTHONY ZAHRA In everlasting memory of our dear father Anthony who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 30, 1954, today being the 70th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Winston, widower of Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George and their families.

