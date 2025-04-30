Obituary

ALLMAN. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, of Senglea, residing in Birkirkara, widow of Henry, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Josephine Vella and Marthese Vella among all other nephews and nieces, her great-grandnephew David Costa, her sister Paula Asphar and her family in US, her brother Lino Scicluna and his family in UK, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 1, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

STUHRENBERG. In loving memory of our dearest HILLEVI, today the third anniversary of her passing away. May she rest in peace. Antoinette, Matthew and Elaine.

VON BROCKDORFF – BERNARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed and never forgotten. David, Vanessa, Nicholas, Alina, his grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARYANNE. In ever loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, sadly missed and always loved, today the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Louise and Dennis, her nephews and nieces.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our father ANTHONY, today the 71st anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

