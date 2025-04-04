Obituaries

GANGI. On March 26, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARIE LOUISE, née Forster, aged 91, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her relatives in Australia, her beloved goddaughter Emma Evans, her close friends in Malta who were always by her side, Elizabeth Lochhead, Josephine Austen, Eli Fenech and numerous other friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, April 10, at 2pm, at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On April 2, FILIPPA, née Schembri, widow of Salvu, aged 94, passed away peacefully at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Fr Joe Gatt, Mary, John, Nicholas and his wife Mary, her grandchildren Silvio and Cristina, other relatives and friends. Concelebrated Mass to celebrate her life will be held today, Friday, April 4, at 3.30pm at Siġġiewi parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LOPORTO. On April 2, LINO, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Doris, née Camilleri, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 5, at 8am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On April 2, DENIS C., aged 91, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his partner Eileen, his sons Sean and his wife Aida, Peter and his wife Joanna, his grandsons Mark, Kieran, Nico and Matt, his dedicated carer Gemma, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 5, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA – JOSEPHINE, aged 88, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by her husband Charles, daughter Maria and son-in-law Jeffrey, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held today, Friday, April 4, at 2pm at Gżira parish church. No flowers by request but a collection for Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be made. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On April 2, PAULINE, of Paola, ex-head of Guardian Angel School, passed away peacefully at SAMOC at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Cettina, Rose, wife of Emanuel Buhagiar, Lucia, wife of Alfred J. Chetcuti, Joyce, widow of her brother Joseph and Wilhelmina, widow of her brother Anthony, as well as her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, April 5, at 8.30am, at Christ the King Basilica, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of SAMOC for all the care they gave to Pauline during her stay there.

In Memoriam

CAUCHI. In loving memory of dearest ANNA. A year has passed since you left us yet your presence remains deeply felt in our hearts and lives. Not a day passes without thinking of your love and wisdom and joy you brought to those around you. Your warmth of heart will never get away from our minds and how you met with strength life’s challenges. Fondly remembered and loved by Victor, Roberta and Luciano, Tonio and Michelle and grandchildren Alexia, Francesca, Bettina, John, Carla and Mattea.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of JOE, a beloved husband, papà and nannu, on the second anniversary of his demise. Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Mercy and his family.

