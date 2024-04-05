Obituaries

AZZOPARDI CORTIS. On April 3, JOSEPH, former PC799, aged 86. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emmanuela, David and his wife Marilou, Jonathan and Jeremy, his siblings, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Roseville, Attard, tomorrow at 8.30am for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA MARIA née Spiteri Paris, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Victor, her children Roberta and her husband Luciano Anastasi, Tonio and his wife Michelle, her grandchildren Alexia and her husband Marco Distefano, Francesca and her husband Miguel Camilleri, Bettina, John, Carla and Mattea so dear to her. Her brother Francis Spiteri Paris and his wife Adriana, her in-laws Maria Bondi, Emily Spiteri, Ena Cauchi and Francis Gera, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, April 6, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PERRETT. On March 20, CHRISTOPHER CLIVE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Rita Azzopardi and her two sons Brandon and Matthew, his daughter Nikkie and her husband Greg, his daughter Cher, his beloved grandchildren James, George, Max and Ruth, his nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral mass will be said on Tuesday, April 9, at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Parkinson’s Disease Association would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS FERRANTE. Remembering ANNE, a much missed and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her passing. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. May she rest in peace.

ASCIAK – RALPH. In loving memory, today the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Remembered always by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of LINA, 19 years after she passed away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Paula, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GRIBBON. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 17th anniversary of his death. A son and brother fondly remembered and never forgotten. David, Avril, Mark, George and Katie.

RANDON – MARLENE. Fondest memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Heartfelt memories by her children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle RALPH ASCIAK on the seventh anniversary of his demise. So loved and sadly missed by his mother Marion, Gordon, Rozanne and Mark and our respective families. Kindly remember Ralph and our late father Wilfred in your prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest

