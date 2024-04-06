Obituary

CAUCHI. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA MARIA née Spiteri Paris, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Victor, her children Roberta and her husband Luciano Anastasi, Tonio and his wife Michelle, her grandchildren Alexia and her husband Marco Distefano, Francesca and her husband Miguel Camilleri, Bettina, John, Carla and Mattea so dear to her. Her brother Francis Spiteri Paris and his wife Adriana, her in-laws Maria Bondi, Emily Spiteri, Ena Cauchi and Francis Gera, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, April 6, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMELINA. To commemorate the anniversary of the passing away 23 years ago of our beloved mother. Her family.

CALLEJA – CAROL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Gina, his children Nicole and Sacha and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASHA – CARMEN. Treasured memories on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louis, Claire and Corinne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our dear SALVINO on the first anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Mario, Nathalie, Silvio and Elizabeth and his much loved grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARY, née Montanaro Gauci. In grateful memory of our dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. George, Joyce, grandchildren and other relatives. Eternal her memory.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 46th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Marian.

In loving memory of EMMANUEL MICALLEF today the 10th anniversary of his demise Remembered with love and affection by his wife Maria Pia, his children Charles and wife Connie, Frida, widow of his son Tony, Mary Anne, Pauline and her husband Joe, Simon and his wife Doris, Josette and her husband Martin, his 10 grandchildren and six great-granchildren, other relatives and friends. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, Loving you always, forgetting you never. Lord, grant him eternal rest

