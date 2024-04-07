Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On April 3, MARIA, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Simon and his wife Nicola, Victoria and her husband Bertrand Borg Cardona, Angela and her husband Mario Konzett, her grandchildren Rebecca and her husband James Grech, Tina and her husband Simon Psaila, Daniel and his partner Alexia Gatt, Lara and Nicki and her great-grandchildren Ivy, Bea, and May. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL. EILEEN, née Fiorini, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia on April 5. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr George, her children Anna and Adrian Borg Cardona, Ivan and Karolyn, Joe and Alice, and Mark and Ellen, her grandchildren Michael and Helle, Bettina and Noel Tanti, Karl and Meera, Alan, Max and Jenna, Francesca, Matthew, Benjamin and Adam, her great-grandchildren, her brother Cecil Fiorini and Helen, her sisters-in-law Rita Fiorini and Kay Fiorini, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. Today being his 10th anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CUMBO. In ever loving memory of EILEEN, on the 40th anniversary of her death, always in our hearts. George, daughters Jackie and Annabelle.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – PATRICIA. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

DESPOTT – GEORGE JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading loving memories of my dear papà who left me for a better place in the arms of Our Lord, 61 years ago on the 10th, instant. Gone much too soon, and much too young, of which I only enjoyed you, not as much I wished for, and leaving me, at a crucial age to fully understand as to why. But all the beautiful and meaningful things you had taught me, are still instilled in me and in my heart, forever. Miss you so much, every day, and please dear papà bless me, pray for me and thank you for being a unique and one of a kind father to me. Love and miss you terribly. Always in my thoughts and daily prayers. Loving youngest daughter Tania.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of RENO on the ninth anniversary of his demise on April 8th. Deeply missed by his wife Emily, his children Lidwina, Etienne and Andrè, their spouses, his nine grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our heart.

SCOTTO. In loving memory of our mother, SHEILA, née Abela, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always remembered and missed every day by her sons, Mark-Anthony and his wife Ke, Stefan and his wife Lucia, her daughter Valerie, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GODWIN SAID on the 25th anniversary since his passing away. In loving memory of a dearest father. Deeply missed. Daniela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of HELEN, née MIFSUD BONNICI and VICTOR M. XUEREB. The most beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, on the 15th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Maphine, widow of Karl Despott, Walter and Kathleen Xuereb, Anne Marie Xuereb and Pierre Vella Petroni, their six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

JOSEPH DeBATTISTA - Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his passing. Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, his children and families. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

In loving memory of SANDRA FELICE-PACE on the fifth anniversary of her demise. THE ARKA FOUNDATION has received the sum of €1,300 so far from the sales of her book. Missed by her husband Salvu (David), family and friends. May she rest in peace. Anyone wishing to buy her book, please send an email to sfelicep@gmail.com or phone 7956 0051 and it will be delivered to your address.

To whom it may concern

Classic Ford Club Malta –VO/1906 is going to be dissolved, thus a meeting will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Old Motors Club premises, Hope Street, Mosta. The meeting will start at 10am and is open to the general public. The club’s assets will be for sale during this meeting. The assets consist of winter and summer polo shirts, caps, calendars and a mobile phone. For more information phone 9911 4715.

