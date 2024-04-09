OBITUARIES

DEMARCO. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Marsascala, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Frieda, his children Patricia and her husband Joseph Farrugia, Edward and his wife Sharon, his grandchildren Alvin, Sara, Maria, Glenn, Neil and Kaylee, his sister Pauline, his wife’s family, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10, at 12.30pm, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On April 7, MARIO, aged 67, owner and managing director of SYSS Company Ltd. (Grech & Ellul), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Jennifer, his children Rebecca, Petra, Yani and Kyle, their partners, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Friday, April 12, at 9am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola. A mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am followed by burial at the Naxxar cemetery. At Mario’s request, the family would like you to honour him by wearing a touch of white. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation are appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA. On April 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN ALFRED, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Vivienne, his sister Antoinette widow of John, his in-laws Michael widower of his sister Gloria, Tony widower of his sister Simone, his in-laws Godwin and Sandro and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LOUIS who passed on to eternal life three years ago. Your love still travels in all of us and it’s a treasure hidden in our hearts. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen; Elaine, Keith, Kyle, Logan and relatives.

BORG – ANTHONY PAUL (Tony). Loved and dearly missed, especially today the 12th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna and John Paul, David and Melanie, granddaughters Zoe and Cora, his sisters, their families, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

BROWN – WILLIAM. Today being the anniversary of his passing to a better life. Forever in our hearts. His daughters Yvonne, Dorothy and Annabel.

RANSLEY – LAURA. In loving memory of my beloved wife, today, April 9, the eighth anniversary of her demise. Very much missed and always remembered by her husband and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. His wife, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 6.30pm mass being said today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for his soul.

SPITERI. In beautiful and unfading memory of our beloved mother THERESE on the first anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with love and deeply missed by her husband Stephen, children Brian, Cynthia and Kevin and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

