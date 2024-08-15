In Memoriam

AMBROGIO. Fondest memories of our dear auntie MARY on the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of our dear parents JOSEPH and ANTONIA on the 44th and 25th anniversary of their demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your children Licia and Jane, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In everlasting memory of ALPHONSE M., former Secretary-General of the Malta Union of Teachers and the Malta Society of Arts, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Ever grateful for a long-lasting and sincere friendship, besides fun and wisdom. Joseph Ellis.

GATT. In loving memory of ALBERT, a dear husband, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lena, Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – LINA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, grand­mother and great-grandmother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Marie Therese Camilleri and family.

GRECH TRAPANI. Remembering our dear brother Notary ANTHONY (Tony), today being the fourth anniversary of his death. His sisters Maria, Anna, Sylvana and families.

JOURDAN – MARIA, née Saliba. On the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always remem­bered by her brothers and sisters Alphonse and Joe, Lilian, Tessie and Carmen.

TABONE. In loving memory of JOSEPH NICHOLAS, today being the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by his wife Georgia, his daughters Angela, Theresa and Anne Marie and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Colin and wife Nadya, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, August 16 at 7pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our beloved MARY and MARIA on the feast of Our Lady. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert, and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ANNABELLE - 15.8.2004. On the 20th anniversary on her passing away. Remembered by her mother Lucia, her father Alfred, her sister Cynthia Casha, dear relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 9.30am at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Dearest RACHEL, Your memory is a keepsake; With which we will never part; God has you in His Keeping; We have you in our hearts. Love you always. Family.

Dear RACHEL, Though you're gone, I feel you near, Closer now than ever, my dear. At your tender parting, I still can't comprehend; Your intellect, your pride, Yet gentle as the morning breeze. I long to soar and meet you there, Like the song you so much loved. In silence, I hold you tight, Feeling your love, bathed in light. George Barbaro Sant.

WAYNE VELLA - on the 14th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extrao rdinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Saturday, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.