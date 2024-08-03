In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MABEL, née Bencini, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

BARTOLO PARNIS – PATRICIA. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather who passed away 19 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark and Jo, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca, Sofia and Ben.

GRIMA – Major FRANCIS XAVIER GRIMA. In loving memory of our dear father on the 25th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His family.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RESTALL. In loving memory of our dearest mother, MARY, on the 30th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. She is forever missed by her children Maureen, John, Simone and Edward, her son-in-law, Norman, and her grandchildren.

In loving memory of CHARLES FARRUGIA on the 39th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen, née Magro, his daughter Daniela, wife of James Camilleri and his son Edward and his wife Sarah and his grandchildren Matthew, Giulia, Beppe and Nina. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

JOSETTE TESTA 18.3.1937 - 4.8.2023Sandra and Marie remember Josette with much love always, but especially on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Josette is also remembered by her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, 3rd August at 6.30pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Please remember Josette in your prayers. Please also remember Mary, Infantino, Cora, Therese, Henry and Anton. May they rest in the peace of the Lord.

Loving and treasured memories of LOUISE VASSALLO a dear and beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her entry into eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Anthony, Henriette and John, Paula, Albina and Karina. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10am at St Francis conventual church, Republic Street, Valletta. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Sistina Art Shop

Best quality art materials. Fully air-conditioned. New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.