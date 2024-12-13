In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSEPH. Dear dad, it has been 26 years since you left us. Forever in our hearts. Mary, Angela, Nathalie and Alex, spouses and families.

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 36th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

CARUANA – JOSEPH. Unfading and cherished memories of a dearly beloved husband and father, today the second anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Marie and Stephanie. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear Joe. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of GODFREY GEORGE, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Always loved and remembered by his wife Pia, his in-laws and his family in Malta and the UK.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest father FRANK, today being the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered on the 25th anniversary since your passing. Mary and Paul.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory today, the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughter Marty and her husband Philip, son James, granddaughters Ali and Maria, great-grandsons Luke and Silas together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 20th anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. May she rest in peace.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, niece and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

Cherished and unfading memories of HELEN GALEA on the seventh anniversary of her passing Always in our hearts and thoughts Deeply missed and remembered with lots of love and gratitude by her husband Sunny and children Dolores, Giorgio, Mark and Antony Lord, grant her eternal rest

LARRY VASSALLO on the 18th anniversary of his demise Such a bitter parting - Forever in our hearts Your wife Yvonne, daughter Josienne and husband John, son Lawrence and wife Carmen, and your precious grandson Mathias Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.