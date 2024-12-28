OBITUARY

BONELLO. On December 26, JOSEPH, aged 75, from Kalkara residing in Fgura, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Jessie, his children Charles and Charmaine, John and Sarah, Marika and George, his grandchildren Bernice and Dean, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, December 30, for the parish church of Fgura, where mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza are greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BAILEY – Can. Dean WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 48th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew, Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI − JAMES. In loving memory of my dearest husband on his 20th anniversary. Though you are no longer here with me, your memory is a source of strength. Rest inpeace dearest James. Rosanna.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – MARIE, 1929-2011. In loving memory of our mother, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families.

FENECH − ALBERT, 28/12/2021 The world is filled with your absence. Faer aye, Ġ

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear parents JOHN and ANNE, who passed to eternal life 15 and 7 years ago, respectively. Always in our hearts. Their sons Jesmond, Alexander and Ivan, spouses and granddaughter. May they rest in peace.

SCIORTINO. Unfading memories of my dear mother EVELYN, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart. Her only daughter M’Rose and her brother Joe and his wife Josie of USA.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL. Ten years later, your words of wisdom still echo in our mind, guiding us through life’s challenges. Your love was a gift that keeps on giving a source of comfort and strength that will never fade. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters and son, in-laws, his nephew and nieces. He is always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PETER CAMILLERI who went to meet his Creator 11 years ago today. Sadly missed by his parents Joanna and Francis, his wife Ann and his children Michael and Rachel. We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again Lord, grant him eternal rest

FENECH In loving memory of our parents, ALBERT and EMILIA FENECH and our brother Prof. ALBERT FENECH on their respective anniversaries of their passing away during this Christmas week. A prayer is solicited. Missed and never forgotten. Priscilla and Maureen

