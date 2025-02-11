OBITUARY

WRIGHT. On February 6, at St Vincent de Paul home, ANGELE, née Cachia, passed away peacefully, aged 91. Lovingly remembered by her sisters, Sr Lucienne Cachia of St Joseph of the Apparition, and Toots Birch, her nephew Carl and her niece Sasha, her stepdaughter Madeleine Nadin and her family, and her relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul home tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosanne, Mark and Veronica, David and Abigail, Gail, Adam, Luke and Jody. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of FREDERICK, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, his grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton, of Qala, Gozo, on the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 50th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply loved and so sadly missed by her husband Anthony and her children Francesca and Pierluigi, Nicholas and Diane, and Michael and Anastasia and her grandchildren, Elisa, Matthew and Benjamin. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO – JOHN. Remembering a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather with love and gratitude, today, the 39th anniversary of his death, and always.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Anton and Marga and all his grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE CREMONA on the 31st anniversary of his tragic loss. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His parents Joe and Maria, his brother Robert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam JOSEPH MUSCAT being the ninth anniversary of his demise Dad, your life was a blessing your memory a treasure… your are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure… Always in our thoughts and prayers, loved and remembered by his beloved daughters Carmelina, widow of Neville Bonett Simone, wife of Carmelo Micalizzi and Marie, wife of Olvin Mangion, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Lord, grant him eternal rest

