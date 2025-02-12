Obituary

POLIDANO. On February 8, TONIO, passed away peacefully at the age of 64. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marisa, his son Kurt, his wife Nicole and granddaughter Rosie Mae, his brothers-in-law Mario Tabone and his wife Fiona, Joseph Grima and his partner Loridana, his father-in-law Arthur Tabone, his nephews and nieces Keith, Matthew, Andrea and Francesca, his aunts Victoria and Agnes, his cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Lucija, where Mass will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice Malta, SAMOC and Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of PETER PAUL and ROSETTE on the second and third anniversary from their passing. Fondly remembered by all the family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

ELLUL – IVY MARIAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Arthur, Cora and Noel, Dawn and Franco and their respective families.

ENGLAND – PAUL. In loving memory on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Rest in peace.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearest LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Barbara and Clarissa, in-laws and grandchildren.

MERCIECA – DORIS. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, especially today her 13th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in yours. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

PORTELLI. On the first anniversary of his passing, MARK is lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Lara, Rebecca and Gabriella, their mother, Phyllis, his siblings, Ralph, Connie, Joe and Pierre, along with his extended family and dear friends. His memory continues to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

