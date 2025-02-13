Obituary

ZAMMIT – Sr ROSE MARY, Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord on February 11. Deeply loved by her brother Albert, the sisters Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, her niece and nephews and their families, the resident fathers of Dar tal-Kleru, where she dedicated herself for 60 years praying and caring for priests, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the chapel of Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, tomorrow, Friday, February 14, at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be appreciated. Lord, grant her the joy of your loving presence.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the 17th anniversary of her meeting her Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother GRACE on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna, Felicity and their families.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being her 83rd birthday.

To the world you may have been one;

To us you were the world.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – Dr JOHN SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. Treasured memories of dearest John on this the second anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Tabby, Nicola and Katryna and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be held today, Thursday, February 13, at 9am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

TABONE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARGARET, today being the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela and Bobby and John. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN A. GATT, B.Pharm. of Mosta, on the 31st anniversary of his passing away, February 13, 1994. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmelina, his son Kevin and his wife Suzanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Please remember him in your prayers.

