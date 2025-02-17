Obituary

ELLUL. On February 14, JOHN, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son James and his wife Francesca, his grandson George, Yvonne, his sister Mariella and her husband Raymond Vassallo, his nephews Simon and David, his niece Kristelle, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 22, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – INES. In loving memory of a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her daughter-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear LUKE on the third anniversary since his passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved him in life and pray that he will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. His daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth, widow of Louis Olivieri and his grandchildren Maria and Thomas and Luca and Catriona.

SAID – GUISEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise Olivieri and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES, née Delia. In loving memory of a very special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

In loving memory of JOE CASSAR NAUDI, M.Q.R. Treasured and loving memories of a precious beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Felicity, his children Wilhelmina, Konrad and Christine and his grandchildren Christopher, Andrew and Valentina. All Masses said today at St Joseph parish church, Msida, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

