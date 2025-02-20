Obituaries

MIFSUD. On February 19, EMMA, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Dione and his wife Josette, Christine and her husband Edwin Savona, Mark and his wife Elaine, her grandchildren Etienne, Edward and his wife Ella Marie, Emily and her fiancé Omar, Naomi and her fiancé Jean Carl, Benjamin and his fiancée Emma, Jacob, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 22, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. On February 18, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Juliet, his beloved children Duncan and Katia, his sisters Marlene and her husband Victor Chetcuti and Carmen Borg, his brother Paul and their families, his in-laws Josie and Berta Camilleri, Marielle Salomone, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 22, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the healthcare professionals at MAU 2 and Renal Unit for their love and care shown towards Joseph during his stay at Mater Dei Hospital.

CREMONA – GIUDITTA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her daughters Monica and Alfred Conti, Maria Galea, and her grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving and beautiful memory of a most beloved and cherished mummy and nanna, MELITA, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories that brings us together again and again.

1.5.1979 – 20.2.2001. As the time goes by; The thought gets deeper; In our hearts and minds CLIFF’s memory grows fonder and fonder who passed away at the age of 21. Lovingly remembered by his mother Elaine, his brother Ramon, step father Ray and all of his friends and relatives.

