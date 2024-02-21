Obituary

HAYES. On February 19, JAMES, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner of four decades, Monica, his beloved sons, Christopher and his wife, Yasmeen, and Matthew, his sister, Jane, his adored grandchildren, Keith and his wife Alana, Christina, Benjamin and Rebecca and their mother, Caroline, Jamie, Saffron and Robert, his great-grandchildren, Alesha, Christopher, Elizabeth and Catherine and his nephews Mario and Michael and their families. The funeral will take place on Friday, February 23, at St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. On February 18, ELIZABETH, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Sylvia Manduca, her sisters-in-law Anne Parnis and Rosemary Parnis, her beloved nephews and nieces, other family and friends and her former colleagues and pupils at St Edward’s College. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, February 21, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, Mdina, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of our dear brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, Philip, Mary Ann and Sandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. Treasured memories of a dear father and nannu, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen.

PACE – VINCENT. A much-beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather today the third anniversary of your passing away. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Your loving wife Agnes, daughters Simonne and her husband Joseph, and Rosanne, Stephanie, Peter, John, Julia and Luca. Also fondly remembered by your brothers and sister and their families. May you rest in peace.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. Fondest memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Heartfelt memories by his children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO – MIMI. Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Chris, Keith, Maria and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, today the 13th anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Winston, Tony and Bella and their families.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MAE on the second anniversary of her passing away. Remembered with great affection by her sisters, Marie Louise and Victoria, their families, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited.

In loving memory of GIUSEPPE MIFSUD BONNICI (1930-2019). On the fifth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 at 10am at the Jesuit church, Valletta and at 7.15pm at the St Augustine church, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

MARYANN BORG - Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by her daughter Edith, widow of Arthur, her son Dr Joe Borg and his wife Isabelle and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Treasured and loving memories of our most precious and beloved MARIA SULLIVAN, née ATTILIO (15.5.1928 - 21.2.2020) today being the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by her seven children Lydia, David, Stanley, Gloria, Robert, Peter, Mark and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Maribel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.