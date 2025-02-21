Obituaries

ELLUL. On February 14, JOHN, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son James and his wife Francesca, his grandson George, Yvonne, his sister Mariella and her husband Raymond Vassallo, his nephews Simon and David, his niece Kristelle, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On February 19, CHRISTINA, aged 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Joe, her children Josette and her husband Reno Fenech, Liliana and her husband Donald Borg, her precious grandchildren Natasha and her partner Michael, Shaun and his wife Leanne, Kristabel and her partner Johnny, and Jake and his partner Stacey, her great-granddaughter Scarlett, her siblings, her in-laws, all their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, at 2pm for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mellieħa cemetery. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On February 19, EMMA, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Dione and his wife Josette, Christine and her husband Edwin Savona, Mark and his wife Elaine, her grandchildren Etienne, Edward and his wife Ella Marie, Emily and her fiancé Omar, Naomi and her fiancé Jean Carl, Benjamin and his fiancée Emma, Jacob, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. On February 18, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Juliet, his beloved children Duncan and Katia, his sisters Marlene and her husband Victor Chetcuti and Carmen Borg, his brother Paul and their families, his in-laws Josie and Berta Camilleri, Marielle Salomone, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the healthcare professionals at MAU 2 and Renal Unit for all their love and care shown towards Joseph during his stay at Mater Dei Hospital.

Requiem Masses

A Mass to celebrate the life of MARIO CAUCHI (Way Of Living) who passed away in Australia on January 21 will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 22 at 5pm, at Swatar parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

February 25 being the sixth anniversary of the demise of ISABEL GERA, the family will be praying for the repose of her soul, at 6.30pm, at San Ġwann parish church.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of our dear brother on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, Philip, Mary Ann and Sandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. Treasured memories of a dear father and nannu, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen.

MIFSUD BONNICI – GIUSEPPE, 1930-2019. On the sixth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, at 10am at the Jesuit church oratory, Valletta, and at 6.30pm at the Carmelite Basilica, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

PACE. VINCENT. A much-beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. His loving wife Agnes, daughters Simonne and her husband Joseph, and Rosanne, his grandchildren Stephanie, Peter, John and Julia, his great-grandson Luca, and his brothers and sister and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. In treasured memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Your loved ones.

RIZZO – MIMI. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Chris, Keith, Maria and their families. Lord, grant her everlasting peace.

von BROCKDORFF – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Nathalie, her sons Ray and Philip and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

JOSEPH BONAVIA In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife and all his family.

MARYANN BORG Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by her daughter Edith, widow of Arthur, her son Dr Joe Borg and his wife Isabelle and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam Treasured and loving memories of our most precious and beloved mother MARIA SULLIVAN, née Attilio 15.5.1928 - 21.2.2020 today being the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by her seven children Lydia, David, Stanley, Gloria, Robert, Peter, Mark and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Maribel. Lord, grant her eternal rest

