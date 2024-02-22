Obituary

HAYES. On February 19, JAMES, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner of four decades, Monica, his beloved sons, Christopher and his wife, Yasmeen, and Matthew, his sister, Jane, his adored grandchildren, Keith and his wife Alana, Christina, Benjamin and Rebecca and their mother, Caroline, Jamie, Saffron and Robert, his great-grandchildren, Alesha, Christopher, Elizabeth and Catherine and his nephews Mario and Michael and their families. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, February 23, at St Julian's parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Gracienne and in-laws Joe and Teresina Blackman. May he rest in peace. A prayer is solicited.

CORDINA – SALV. In loving memory of a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and fondly remembered. Sandra, Michel and Simone and their families.

CREMONA – Professor RENÉ A. whose values, principles and strong sense of duty and correctness are ever present. Remembered with love Miriam, John and Anthony.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of MAY, today the 38th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son Anton and his wife Geraldine, her grandsons Peter and Ian, and her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GERA – ISABEL. On Sunday 25th February, on the fifth anniversary of her demise, the family will be praying for the repose of her soul at the 11.30am Mass at San Ġwann parish church.

JONES – MAY, née Bonello Du Puis. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul, Liam, Nicola, Alan, Kate and George, Ella, Andrew and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise.

So many things have happened

Since you were called away.

So many things to share with you,

Had you been left to stay.

Every day in some small way,

Memories of you come our way.

Though absent, you are ever near,

Still missed, loved and always dear.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – MARY. On the fourth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Josephine and her husband Michael Camilleri, her beloved grandchildren Michael and his wife Irene, Chris and his partner Nicole, Alex, Hannah and her husband Hampton Hughes and her great-grandchild Oliver Hughes. We miss you so much. Rest in peace, dear mama.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. Remembering dear mama’, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, with love and tenderness, especially today the 47th anniversary of her passing. Laura, George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

von BROCKDORFF – JOSEPHINE. In memory of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nathalie, Ray, Philip and their families.

In loving memory of GIUSEPPE MIFSUD BONNICI (1930-2019) on the fifth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Thursday, February 22 at 10am at the Jesuit church, Valletta and at 7.15pm at the St Augustine church, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

